Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving out indefinitely with shoulder problem

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences troubles with his right shoulder.

Irving missed 26 games with an injury to the same shoulder earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday Irving is slated to see a shoulder specialist later this week.

Atkinson said it will be a different specialist than the one Irving saw in December and expects to have a clearer timetable per Irving's situation after the appointment.

Earlier this season, Irving expressed he wanted to avoid shoulder surgery and rehab the injury. He received a cortisone shot nearly two months ago and returned to action on January 12.

But the six-time All-Star has played in just 20 games this season, also missing some time with knee and hamstring injuries.

There is some concern that the shoulder setback could be season-ending. But Atkinson said he did "not want to go there".

Atkinson claimed there was not a specific incident that led to the latest setback.

"The shoulder is a tough thing," Atkinson said. "I just think it was an on and off thing where it's bothering you. Some days you feel good, some days you don't feel good. But I think it got to the point it was, 'Hey, let's see another specialist.'"

Irving, who turns 28 in March, is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in his first campaign with the Nets. He signed a four-year, $136m deal as a free agent in July.

