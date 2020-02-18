Ice Cube pushing basketball limits with FIREBALL3

After a career pushing the limits in music and film, Ice Cube is now doing the same with FIREBALL3 basketball and the BIG3 league.

O'Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, has always pushed the limits.

As a member of 1980s rap group NWA, the group gained notoriety and laid the foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. In the 1990s, he embarked on a trailblazing solo career, recording multiple platinum-certified albums before turning his attention to film.

'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Friday' both became iconic movies of a generation, with Cube contributing in a screenwriting and producing capacity, as well as acting. Entering the 2000s, he embraced roles that many were shocked to see a gangster-rapper play. Family comedies such as 'Are We There Yet?' and '21 Jump Street' showcased the versatility of Ice Cube's acting talent.

After solidifying himself as one of Hollywood's hottest stars, Ice Cube decided to turn his attention to another new and exciting challenge. Creating a basketball league.

On January 11, 2017, Ice Cube announced the birth of the BIG3, a three-on-three concept professional basketball league featuring former NBA greats.

The league saw Chauncey Billups, Mike Bibby and former NBA league MVP Allen Iverson, re-lace their sneakers and return to the hardwood. The BIG3 secured partnerships with Adidas and national television networks as the chance to watch their retired heroes proved to be a hit with the fans.

The league was growing strong, increasing the number of teams and the number of cities games were played in, but that wasn't enough for Ice Cube. After a career pushing the limits with music and film, it was time to do it all over again with basketball.

Just three years after the birth of the BIG3, widespread changes were announced and Cube, co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz and Chair of the Board Amy Trask keen to talk about them.

"We felt like we wanted to get rid of any stigma out there about the league being a retirement league," Cube said, before expanding on the decision to lower the age of eligibility.

"We wanted to make sure we had the best athletes we could find, and not just pigeonhole ourselves with a number like 27 or 30 (age) but open the floodgates when it comes to finding the best FIREBALL3 athletes. Us deciding to have try-outs for the general public is important.

"Try-outs give you an invite to the combine to be evaluated by players (captains, co-captains) coaches and staff."

Image: Ice Cube watches on in the crowd

"Inclusiveness is a point of emphasis for the BIG3. This opens it up to all athletes on this level, not just NBA pro-players," Cube explained. "Even though pro-players who played in the NBA or overseas still will be invited to the combine, other players who want to become a FIREBALL3 player can still compete."

The excitement in his voice was clear as he went on to talk about the 'Bring The Fire' rule.

Teams can now challenge any foul (except for flagrant 1s or 2s) and anyone can challenge the player that was fouled. They go one-on-one for the point. If a player was shooting a three-pointer, when they go one-on-one that bucket is worth three if made. If missed then no foul is called, and the foul taken off the board before the teams play on. 'Bring The Fire' is a coach's decision to make once per half.

"The 'Bring The Fire' rule, which brings something that basketball fans have wanted to see for a long time, but five-on-five doesn't allow," said Cube. "Ever since I've been a basketball fan, I've wanted to see guys go one-on-one with real stakes in the game.

"We had several games end on free throws, this may eliminate that and make the end of the game more exciting. (It's a) way to enhance excitement, to add a penalty kick-type feel, one-on-one on the basketball court."

Providing more insight on the new rule, Cube explained: "The points have to be made inside the three-point line. It's not like a guy can just jack (a shot) up from 100 feet, he has to be in range to be contested. It is what basketball fans have been asking for forever.

"Everyone gets excited when the All-Star game happens and it's the fourth quarter and we see Lebron going up against Giannis.

"It's an All-Star setting and we don't get enough of it. So, to make it part of our game is exciting, and I can't wait to see someone bring the fire."

The rule was received with a great deal of positivity upon being announced, with even an NBA head coach, Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics, suggesting that this rule should be implemented into the NBA All-Star game.

If you're wondering why players are being referred to as 'FIREBALL3' players rather than BIG3 players by Ice Cube, it's all part of the league's plans to slightly rebrand and continue pushing the limits.

League co-founder Kwatinetz explained: "It's important for us to differentiate ourselves from being a niche version of a sport, to being our own sport.

"Kids don't say 'let's play NBA', they say basketball. People referred to (BIG3 style) three-on-three as 'Cube Ball' or 'BIG3' but we heard kids call it 'Fireball' so adopted the name. The new name allows us to bring changes without insulting basketball purists.

"Our intention is never to say that the NBA isn't good and it should be made better. We love the NBA. We just think there's a different sport that can co-exist with it.

"The Olympics made the timing of this year's announcement happen. We may have waited, but there is a lot of talk about three-on-three in the Olympics. We didn't want people to watch Olympic three-on-three and think that's what BIG3 represents, because that's not a reflection of our sport.

"Lots of people who have never seen it think it's not cool, but the millions of fans who have seen it and have attended games love it. We didn't want fans to base an opinion of us based on other games. Joe Johnson isn't the MVP of a niche retirement league, he's the best three-on-three, FIREBALL3, player in the world right now."

Image: Joe Johnson in action for the Triplets in the BIG3 league

Having spent 17 seasons in the NBA, some thought Johnson's NBA career was over when he signed with the BIG. However, after an impressive BIG3 campaign (winning the 2019 championship and being named MVP), the 38-year-old Johnson once again caught the attention of a number of NBA teams - leading to him signing with the Detroit Pistons in October.

This, coupled with the lowered age-limit, has caused many to look at the BIG3 as a potential stepping stone to the NBA.

"If we can help a guy get an NBA contract, we'll do anything in our power to help him get that look and get on a team for training camp," said Cube. "Any strings we can pull, talking to (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver, we'll do it if that's what our players want. But our goal is to get the best FIREBALL3 athletes in the world. That's our passion."

Kwatinetz added that the lowered age-limit would in fact help older guys get looks from NBA franchises.

"When we lowered the age (of eligibility) to 27, the best players were still Joe Johnson, Corey Maggette and others," he said. "With 22-year-olds in the league last year Joe Johnson would still have been the best player. Going against 22-year-old's, our guys will get more credit."

Image: Johnson of the Triplets takes a shot over C.J. Watson, Stephen Jackson, and Donte Greene of Killer 3s during the BIG3 Championship at Staples Center in September

The past season has seen top draft prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton opt to play overseas rather than compete within the NCAA. With athletes as young as 22 now able to compete for a place in the BIG3, could we potentially see the league being used as an alternative to playing college basketball?

"We believe in education; we don't want to have people not to go to college," Cube said. "Having said that, we do have a system set up for someone under 22. Hardship cases, where for kids who a college scholarship is not enough for them to be able to leave their home.

"(There are) lots of problems in America, single-family homes, where kids have to go to work and support them. Free college isn't enough sometimes, so they have to make money to support their families.

"We would look at that and our board would discuss it. We would not close the door on it, but as a general rule (it is) not something we want to encourage."

With the NBA making just one appearance in Europe per year, is it realistic for basketball-hungry basketball fans in Britain to anticipate a BIG3 showcase in the future?

"We do plan on going to Europe in the same way that we're going to China but we're not ready to announce it yet," said Kwatinetz. "We know we've got a lot of fans there."

And it's not just on the court where the progressive BIG3 league pushes the limits. Trask explained: "We have a mental health policy which is appreciated by our players. We were the first league to allow CBD use. First league to hire with no regard to gender (with the appointments of) Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman.

"Each were voted Coach of the Year by their fellow coaches and won championships. Changes on the court? We do that. Societal changes off the court? We do that as well."

Cube echoed Trask's support of women coaches.

"It is silly to me why this has taken so long," he added. "It is basketball. You either know the game or you don't. It's got nothing to do with anything else. It's cool to be at the forefront, having a league like this is important.

"Change the game, change perceptions, change minds, change lives. We're fortunate to be in this position."

With the BIG3, led by Ice Cube, continuing to pushing the limits of what fans can expect from a sports league, the upcoming season of FIREBALL3 basketball promises to be the most exciting yet.

