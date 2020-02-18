What changes are coming to Ice Cube's BIG3 league?

The BIG3 will bring the very best to fans in the upcoming season with a number of enhancements and exciting on-court innovations.
Here's a breakdown of some of the changes coming in 2020...
Lowering Minimum Age
The BIG3 will lower the minimum age to qualify for athletes from 27 to 22 with younger exceptions in hardship cases.
Bring the Fire
Once per half, a team can challenge a foul call resulting in an in-game one-on-one possession with the victor winning the call.
All Athletes Welcome
The BIG3 will hold open try-outs for athletes to qualify for the BIG3 combine. Professional basketball experience no longer required. The BIG3 wants the best athletes in the world regardless of sporting experience.
In the same manner as the NFL takes the best from various sports, this could mean two-sport athletes, overlooked basketball stars and some athletes choosing FIREBALL3 over other sports.
The BIG3 is who we are. #FIREBALL3 is what we play. pic.twitter.com/pHTqbfWkIy— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) January 15, 2020
Festivals every Saturday
Following the thrill and success of BIG3 Ballout in Dallas last season, the BIG3 will host sports and entertainment festivals in a different city every Saturday during the summer. The BIG3 will present six straight games, musical performances and host YOUNG3 clinics in the local community the Friday before, as well as other weekend events in the city.
The FIREBALL
The league will use a new all red ball known as a FIREBALL.
The new sport is the result of game innovations, unique rules, and league policies introduced by the BIG3 over its first three seasons, including:
Single foul shots
All shooting fouls in the BIG3 result in a single free-throw worth the number of points for the attempted field goal. If a player is fouled on a two-point field goal, he will shoot from the foul line for a chance at two points. In the BIG3, three-point foul shots are taken from the three-point line at the top of the key and four-point foul shots are taken from the centre four-point circle.
14-second shot clock
All possessions in the BIG3 have a 14-second shot clock.
Four-point shot
Players have the option to pull up from three circles 30-feet from the basket for a four-point shot. A shooter needs just one foot touching the circle for the four-point shot to count.
Coach challenges
BIG3 coaches are given one challenge per game to review clearing, three- and four-point shots, out-of-bounds violations, and goaltending violations. If a coach wins the challenge, they get one more challenge to use during the game.
Player empowerment
BIG3 players are encouraged by management to be themselves and let their personalities shine on the court and on social media. Players serve as team General Managers in charge of drafting, trades, line-ups along with coaching staff.
League mental health policy
The BIG3 has a robust policy supporting our players, coaches, and staff in many situations.
CBD
The BIG3 encourages player choice in the use of CBD for recovery.
Since its inception, the BIG3 has brought a fast-paced, physical, competitive, and fun environment to the court.
League stars include the decorated Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Mike Bibby, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis, Rashard Lewis and more.
The coaching ranks are filled with legends like Julius 'Dr J' Erving, Charles Oakley, George Gervin, Kenyon Martin, Gary Payton and the last two Coach of the Year winners, Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman.
