Ben Simmons exits Philadelphia 76ers' clash against Milwaukee Bucks early on with back injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is expected to undergo an MRI scan after he exited Saturday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks after just five minutes through injury.

The Australian, who won Rookie of the Year honours in 2018, was sidelined with back soreness for the game against the Nets earlier this week and appeared to hurt his back in the early stages of the Sixers' 119-98 defeat at Fiserv Forum.

Simmons has played in 214 of a possible 221 regular-season games over the last three seasons but he left the game after five minutes, after scoring five points and grabbing two rebounds.

ESPN reported that the Sixers are concerned by the nature of the injury and expect to have a clearer picture following a test on Sunday.

Simmons has averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds this season and leads the NBA in steals.

