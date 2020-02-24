NBA report card: Grading Week 18 performances of Pelicans, Bucks and more

Which teams have sparkled and which have flattered to deceive since the NBA season resumed after the All-Star break? Sky Sports NBA assesses the contrasting Week 18 fortunes of four teams.

Milwaukee Bucks (48-8, Wk18 record 2-0) - Grade A-

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo rams home a dunk in the Bucks' win against the 76ers

The all-conquering leaders in the East have already sealed their spot in the postseason, just a week after the All-Star Game.

The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch their playoff place on Sunday after the Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.

Milwaukee are 48-8 and remain on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

2:00 Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a 33-point, 16-rebound double-double to lead the Bucks to a dominant win against the Pistons

The Bucks short Week 18 schedule featured two 20-point blowout wins. Giannis Antetokounmpo underlined his status as runaway MVP favourite in both victories, posting 33 points and 16 rebounds in a demolition of the Detroit Pistons and a 31-point, 17-rebound double-double in a 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost their star Ben Simmons to injury early in the game.

New Orleans Pelicans (25-32, Wk18 record 2-0) - Grade B+

Image: Zion Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State

Could rookie phenom Zion Williamson propel the Pelicans into the playoffs?

New Orleans have won seven of their last 10 games, including two Week 18 wins over the Golden State Warriors and playoff rivals the Portland Trail Blazers. Their recent form is better than that of their immediate rivals (Portland, Memphis, San Antonio), the team at full strength and they have the league's easiest remaining schedule.

In addition to Williamson setting new rookie records left, right and center, their All-Star Brandon Ingram is back on the court after recovering from injury and veteran guard Jrue Holiday is firing on all cylinders.

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy believes the Pelicans can overhaul the eighth-placed Grizzlies and grab that West's final playoff berth.

2:53 NBA Gametime analyst Stan Van Gundy believes Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have a legitimate hope of making the playoffs

"The team has been good since Zion has come back, the fourth-best offense in the league [in terms of points per game]," said Van Gundy. "If they defend, they have got a chance [of getting the final playoff spot]. The Memphis Grizzlies have the toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, the New Orleans Pelicans have the easiest."

Houston Rockets (36-20, Wk18 record 2-0) - Grade A-

Image: Russell Westbrook stares down the crowd after scoring

No big men, no problem for the Houston Rockets, at least in a two-game Week 18 schedule.

The 'Pocket Rockets', who traded away starting center Clint Capela at the February deadline, scored a road win over Golden State and a tie-breaking, season-series clincher away to playoff rivals Utah, pouring in a total of 255 points in those games.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden starred in both victories, combining for 50 points against the lowly Warriors and 72 against the Jazz. The Rockets shot 25-of-49 and 20-of-48 from three-point range respectively in those wins.

"They have gone all-in on small-ball and you have to respect them for saying, 'this is our style of play, we have a clear identity and this is what we are going to do'," analyst Wes Wilcox said on NBA Gametime.

1:57 Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the Utah Jazz in Week 18 of the NBA

"Russell has helped them play faster, James has got off the ball and they have moved Capela to open the floor up. [Houston and Utah] only play three times this year so Houston winning the tie-breaker is potentially a big deal for homecourt advantage [in the playoffs]. [Beating Utah] was a huge win for this Rockets team."

Oklahoma City Thunder (35-22, Wk18 record 2-0) - Grade B+

Image: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attacks the San Antonio Spurs defense

The Thunder made home advantage count in Week 18, overcoming the Denver Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night before hammering the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams led the way against the Spurs, scoring 22 and 21 points respectively while Chris Paul controlled the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Eight Thunder players scored in double figures.

1:20 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' trip to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 18 of the NBA

Paul erupted for 29 points, torching the Nuggets for 11 points in the third quarter and nine in the final period, enabling the Thunder to hand Denver their first loss of the season to a divisional opponent. On the defensive end, Oklahoma City forced 19 turnovers which they translated into 25 points.

Written off before the start of the season, the Thunder have exceeded expectations through almost 60 games and deservedly sit comfortably in the playoff places in the West.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.