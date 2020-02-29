Stephen Curry won't make expected Golden State Warriors return on March 1

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won't make his expected return to the court on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

In a team statement issued Saturday morning, the Warriors said Curry "remains on schedule for a return to play at some point in March. He is now participating in full scrimmages with the team and is scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday."

0:18 Stephen Curry broke his left hand after Aron Baynes landed on him in an awkward fall during the Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns

Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, broke his left hand in a 121-110 loss to Phoenix on October 30 in a collision with the Suns' Aron Baynes. He had surgery two days later.

He played in just four games before the injury, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Golden State has played in the past five NBA Finals, winning three times, but this has been a lost season for the 12-47 Warriors, who have the league's worst record. Curry's backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, suffered a torn ACL in the Finals last season, Kevin Durant left in free agency and Andre Iguodala - a key part of the Warriors' dynasty - was traded in the offseason.

Despite the team's woes, Curry said last weekend after his first practice that he was eager to return.

6:17 Kenny Smith, Quentin Richardson and Channing Frye discuss Stephen Curry's impending return to action with the Warriors

"It was fun, man," Curry told reporters after practice on February 22. "That's what you're used to, again, just playing basketball. I've done every rehab you can think of by yourself in the gym to work on your conditioning and skill work, and all that type of stuff.

"That's all fun, and you know there's a purpose to it, but there's nothing like just playing basketball and competing and having fun out there the way I like to do. So, it was nice. I was excited this morning, for sure."

Curry has been with the Warriors since 2009, when the team drafted the Davidson product with the No 7 overall pick in the NBA draft.

In 698 career regular-season games, he is averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5 per cent from three-point range. In 112 playoff games, the six-time All-Star is averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.