Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week with Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis earning the award in the West, , the NBA announced on Monday.

Bucks forward Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to a perfect 4-0 record in Week 19 of the NBA regular season.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 58.1 per cent from the field and 41.7 per cent from three-point range.

The Eastern Conference Player of the Week does it all. pic.twitter.com/BSYPfxxI6I — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 2, 2020

The highlight of his week came in Sunday's win over the Hornets where he scored 41 points, matched his season-high with 20 rebounds and dished out six assists, the first 40-point/20-rebound game of his career. It was also the first time this season a player has tallied 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game, and the first time by a Bucks player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

Overall this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 29.9 points (third in the NBA), a career-high 13.8 rebounds (fourth in the NBA) and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.4 per cent from the field.

1:56 Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the first 40-point, 20-rebound game to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets

He has logged an NBA-high 29 games this season with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds and is nearly on pace to become just the third player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game while shooting better than 50 per cent from the field in a season.

This is the fourth time Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week this season and the 13th time in his career overall.

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between February 24 and March 1).

He’s a bad, bad man 😈 Your Western Conference Player of the Week! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/rxKjfiNfv5 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 2, 2020

Porzingis averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.25 blocks per game as the Mavericks went 3-1, solidifying their place in the West playoff places.

On Sunday night, Porzingis scored a season-high 38 points as Dallas beat Minnesota 111-91 in Minneapolis.

1:15 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 19 of the NBA

Porzingis added 13 rebounds and five assists, while also connecting on a career-high-tying six three-pointers. He is the only player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made threes in a game, according to basketballreference.com. It was the second time he had achieved the feat.

This is the second time in Porzingis' career has won Player of the Week honours. He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in the 2017-18 season as a member of the New York Knicks. He becomes the second Maverick to win the award this season, joining Luka Dončić (November 18-24).

