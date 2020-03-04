Los Angeles Lakers are winning and having fun, strictly in that order

In what could be mistaken as a Harlem Globetrotters game on Tuesday, the Lakers demolished the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers with a variety of spin moves, long-distance bombs and breakaway dunks.

Shortly before halftime, 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis coolly dropped a crossover dribble and a Eurostep layup on the 76ers - moves normally reserved for players seven inches smaller.

Shortly after halftime, 35-year-old LeBron James walked the ball up court and casually drilled a three-pointer from the "R" inside the Lakers' half-court logo.

The circus-shot put the Lakers up by 19 and set off a raucous standing ovation at Staples Center.

2:12 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 20 of the NBA

When the Sixers quickly called a timeout, Davis joined JaVale McGee and Danny Green at midcourt to comically inspect the spot from which LeBron launched the shot.

"That was pretty funny," James said after the game, still displaying the giddiness that permeated the Lakers bench throughout the contest.

It was the Lakers' ninth win in 10 games, giving them a five-game lead over the Clippers for supremacy in the West.

Davis scored 18 of his 37 points during a phenomenal second-quarter surge, as the Lakers won 120-107 over the 76ers who were without injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.

0:15 Lebron James drained this three from the logo during the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Philadelphia 76ers

James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers. His 40-footer was a stylish flourish on an entertaining all-around game from the Lakers' two All-Stars, and it came at the end of a 44-10 run in roughly 10 minutes spanning halftime.

"That was a great stretch for our team, for our season," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "To see us be able to take over a game like that was a positive sign."

To James, the Lakers can learn from their slow start and big surge against Philly as they prepare to make a run at a championship in several weeks.

"We've lost to teams that were missing starters this year, but everyone here is an NBA player," James said. "We all got here for a reason, so you don't ever disrespect that. You don't ever disrespect the game. They're a very good team no matter what."

0:14 Watch this brilliant play for Anthony Davis during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Philadelphia 76ers'.

Live NBA: Milwaukee @ L.A Lakers Saturday 7th March 3:30am

Davis hit four three-pointers while grabbing 13 rebounds and going 13 of 19 from the field, with no basket prettier than his crossover to shake away Al Horford.

He made all seven of his shots in the second quarter while the Lakers played some of their prettiest basketball of the year.

"I started off really slow and missed some shots that were wide open," Davis said. "I was just trying to figure out how I could get myself going. Once one of us got it going, it got contagious until all of us got going."

Glenn Robinson III matched his career-high with 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the Sixers, who have lost nine consecutive road games since January 20.

1:25 After Shaquille O'Neal lost a bet to Dwyane Wade, Shaq revealed a new look!

Philadelphia lost twice at Staples Center to start its four-game California road trip despite this persistent effort against the powerhouse Lakers.

For Kobe

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown and his assistants wore Bryant's sneakers on the bench. Bryant graduated from high school outside Philadelphia.

"It's a very small way, but it's our way of showing the level of respect and appreciation and gratitude for everything he did for the sport, what he meant to this city and this building," Brown said.

"And, as I say, it's a small thing, but it's our thing, and I'm thrilled we could show some level of consideration."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.