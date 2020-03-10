Pascal Siakam hails team unity, calmness and execution after Toronto Raptors beat Utah Jazz

Pascal Siakam hailed his team’s unity, calmness and execution after the Toronto Raptors overcame another injury to a key player to defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night.

Dealing with another injury was no big deal for the Raptors. Siakam, Ibaka and company just keep rolling along.

Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points as the Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 53-34 rebounding advantage to improve to 21-4 since January 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Toronto played without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) due to injuries, and Norman Powell, named Eastern Conference Player of the Week before the game, left in the first quarter after spraining his ankle. But the Raptors found a way again.

1:50 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 21 of the NBA season

"No matter what happens we stick together as a team and we try to work the game," Siakam said. "It is going to be a long game. There are going to be runs. The most important thing is to stay together. Don't panic and keep executing."

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, who had won five in a row. Royce O'Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

OG Anunoby put back a missed lay-up to help the Raptors open an 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter. Ingles then scored three baskets to key a 15-3 Jazz run. Rudy Gobert capped the surge with a dunk for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto responded by scoring on four straight possessions, culminating in a Lowry three-pointer, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left. The Raptors allowed one basket over the final 5:45 of the game.

0:09 Kyle Lowry beat the shot clock with a long-range step-back three-pointer as the Raptors defeated the Jazz

"Our team is unbelievable with just kind of staying in the moment and understanding what we have to do," Lowry said.

Patrick McCaw found several small ways to make an impact for the Raptors over 43 minutes. McCaw only scored two points, but he collected six rebounds and three steals. Most importantly for Toronto, he played tough defense.

"Whatever we are trying to do, we can send him on somebody and he is going to key in on that person and do his job on defense," Siakam said.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.