Has LeBron James breathed life back into the MVP race?

Have LeBron James' dominant performances in the Los Angeles Lakers' wins over the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks have breathed life back into the MVP race.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the runaway leader in the race for this season's award, leading the Bucks to a league-best 53-12 record and all-but-assured No 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference while averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Facing Milwaukee at Staples Center on Friday night, James made the most of his opportunity to reassert his own MVP credentials against Antetokounmpo. He delivered in style, recording 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Lakers to a 113-103 victory.

Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 20 of the NBA

James doubled down two days later with another fine outing (28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists) as the Lakers scored their first win of the season against city rivals the Clippers.

NBA TV analysts Sam Mitchell and Steve Smith were asked if James' masterful performances had re-ignited an MVP race most thought was had already been decided in Antetokounmpo's favour.

"LeBron is making a case to come in second, right?" joked former Raptors coach Mitchell on The Warm-Up. "He has been in the MVP conversation all year. He showed us (against the Clippers on Sunday night) he is still the best player of the planet. But Giannis is the MVP for this season. Both of those things can be true.

"What LeBron James did was remind us that he is not going to take a step back when he plays against the Bucks or against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. He is going to come full steam ahead. He feels like the Lakers are still the best team in the West. They have the best record and they have been the most consistent team.

Re-live the drama of round three in the battle of LA as the Lakers took on the Clippers

"It doesn't take anything away from Giannis this year or last year. I still think he is the MVP. But LeBron just reminded us that he is the best basketball player on the planet. In a one-game series, I am taking 'The King'."

Former NBA champion and All-Star Smith chimed in: "And I might take him in a seven-game series too!

"This is no slight on Giannis," he continued. "I think LeBron James got a chance to see (what he was up against) up in Milwaukee (earlier this season). We all have a little pride and he watched Giannis (mime) putting on the little King crown (after the Bucks beat the Lakers). So (on Friday night at Staples Center) he came out and sent a message to Giannis.

"Then (on Sunday night) I thought (the Lakers) had to have that win against the Clippers. It was must-win, not as far as their record, not for the No 1 seed, but for their psyche.

LeBron James put in a dominant performance against the Clippers, scoring 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds

"You don't win that game (and lose to the Clippers for a third time this season), things can crumble when you don't have a team that has been together (very long). I think LeBron did an excellent job. I thought the Lakers' win against the Clippers was bigger than their victory over Milwaukee."

Mitchell echoed Smith's belief that the Lakers' twin victories allowed James to re-assert his status as the No 1 player in the world.

"For all the talk of how Kawhi is the new King and the way the Clippers had handled them (earlier this season), LeBron made a statement after 17 years in the league and at 35 years old.

"'You may all one day get this crown, but I'm not ready to relinquish it yet. Until I give it up, you are going to have to pull it out of my cold hands!'

"He knows what is going on, he hears the chatter and he wants to put that exclamation point on things, saying 'Not yet, guys. One day, but not today'."

