Rudy Gobert confirms coronavirus positive test and admits he was careless

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, has confirmed his status and apologised for behaving carelessly.

Before leaving a media session at shootaround in Salt Lake City on Monday in advance of a game against Detroit, Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Jazz were using.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi later reported: "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings".

"I was careless and make no excuse," Gobert said in an Instagram post.

"I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis, mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologise to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected.

5:00 League commissioner Adam Silver breaks down the moments that led up to the NBA deciding to suspend the season

"I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy."

Following Gobert's positive test on Wednesday night, Jazz players, staff and some beat writers covering the team were tested in Oklahoma City, where Utah were set to play the Thunder in a game that was called off moments before tip-off.

Image: Donovan Mitchell drives at the Clippers' defense

On Thursday, Gobert's Jazz team-mate Donovan Mitchell confirmed he tested positive for the virus. It is not known if Gobert is responsible for Mitchell contracting the virus or vice versa.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote on Instagram. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the wellbeing of those around them."

The Jazz said on Thursday that the team practice facility and Vivint Smart Home Arena - where the team plays games and other concerts and events take place - are being cleaned and sanitised. It remains unclear when the Jazz will use either of those facilities again.

Mitchell's diagnosis resonated across two sports.

His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr, is the New York Mets' director of player relations and community engagement. Upon learning of the Jazz guard's situation, the Mets' medical staff recommended that Mitchell Sr be tested as a precautionary measure.

"We are making those arrangements," the Mets said.

