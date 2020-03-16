Please select your default edition
Coronavirus: Karl-Anthony Towns to donate $100k to improve test availability

Monday 16 March 2020 07:27, UK

Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the basket against the Indiana Pacers
Image: Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the basket against the Indiana Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves' big man Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday announced he is donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help with improving and making more abundant tests for coronavirus.

Towns, 24, is the latest NBA star to donate money to a cause related to coronavirus, as virtually all of the sports world is on pause for at least the next two weeks - and likely much longer.

Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson are among the players donating money to help pay arena employees' wages during the stoppage in play.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is one of the nation's leading centers in disease research and is the largest employer and healthcare provider in Minnesota.

"@MayoClinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19," Towns posted to Instagram. "My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic's overall COVID-19 response.

"This is why I will be donating $100k to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes."

League commissioner Adam Silver breaks how they came to the decision to suspend the NBA season

The NBA on Wednesday announced an indefinite postponement of play because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the NCAA and most professional leagues following suit within 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that any gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks across the country - including sporting events - should be postponed or cancelled.

