Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries for Pelicans arena workers for 30 days

Tuesday 17 March 2020 07:05, UK

Zion Williamson encourages his team-mates during the Pelicans&#39; win over the Blazers
Image: Zion Williamson encourages his Pelicans team-mates

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson has pledged to cover salaries for workers at the team's Smoothie King Center for 30 days following the NBA's action to suspend game play for the 2019-20 season.

Williamson took to Instagram to announce the donation and his appreciation for the Smoothie King Center staff since his arrival in New Orleans after being selected No 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sport battles the spread of COVID-19

On March 11, the NBA announced that the league was suspending game play until further notice in response to a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily testing positive for coronavirus. League commissioner Adam Silver has said the suspension will last at least 30 days.

View this post on Instagram

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on

Williamson wrote: "The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organisation.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long-term challenges created by (Hurricane) Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.

Rudy Gobert locks eyes with camera after dropping a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks 1:07
The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert gives an update on how he is feeling and encourages fans to use smart hygiene practices to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my team-mates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community."

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.