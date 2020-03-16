Please select your default edition
Coronavirus: NBA players finding ways to fill hours while social distancing

Monday 16 March 2020 18:03, UK

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry 0:54
Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry impresses the need for social distancing to tackle coronavirus after fears he had caught the illness

The NBA has got through its first weekend following the league's suspension and players practising social distancing have been finding different ways to fill the hours.

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is among those taking advantage of a chance to share family time, including reading with his younger brother

Charlotte Hornets big man Cody Zeller is ready to attempt a few new endeavours for everyone's collective entertainment, including cooking.

Portland Trail Blazers backcourt duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are looking for shows to binge-watch - and taking suggestions.

Former Blazers are gaming - and for a good cause on Monday - with Miami Heat big Meyers Leonard participating in a fundraising stream of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to raise money for Coronavirus charities.

If actual events (rather than simulated ones) are more your speed, Tony Allen has got you, providing some classics with context you can enjoy.

Spencer Dinwiddie got things started on social media by asking which players are watching their own highlights on YouTube. Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield responded, as did former Kia MVP and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Of course, workouts are also happening - often at home. Here's a minute-long peek inside Serge Ibaka's living-room routine:

And some are crossing disciplines, like Goran Dragic, now a slo-mo soccer king:

Curry also offered up some wise words and a solid reminder of all the ways you too can help "flatten the curve".

