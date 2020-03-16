Coronavirus: NBA players finding ways to fill hours while social distancing

The NBA has got through its first weekend following the league's suspension and players practising social distancing have been finding different ways to fill the hours.

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is among those taking advantage of a chance to share family time, including reading with his younger brother

“There’s nothing like a good book, especially when reading to my little brother. We work hard all year long and although we want to be out on the court, it’s great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe all.” -@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/ib6cWx7Cjm — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020

Charlotte Hornets big man Cody Zeller is ready to attempt a few new endeavours for everyone's collective entertainment, including cooking.

I think ESPN should continue to cover professional athletes this week as we each try to learn new skills and hobbies at home in our free time.



“Let’s check in on Cody Zeller in Charlotte as he’s trying to learn how to cook....Uh oh is that the smoke alarm?!” — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 15, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers backcourt duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are looking for shows to binge-watch - and taking suggestions.

Former Blazers are gaming - and for a good cause on Monday - with Miami Heat big Meyers Leonard participating in a fundraising stream of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to raise money for Coronavirus charities.

HAMMER x WARZONE pic.twitter.com/NEb9XphwCm — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 15, 2020

If actual events (rather than simulated ones) are more your speed, Tony Allen has got you, providing some classics with context you can enjoy.

Back when I was a two way player. Calling my number to shoot the 3 off a pin down 😂 — a real killa! 💯



Player of the year!



#10 Oklahoma State vs. #12 Kansas - 2004 Basketball https://t.co/bEHo5PBDTG via @YouTube — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) March 15, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie got things started on social media by asking which players are watching their own highlights on YouTube. Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield responded, as did former Kia MVP and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

At least twice a day 😂😂😂 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 16, 2020

Of course, workouts are also happening - often at home. Here's a minute-long peek inside Serge Ibaka's living-room routine:

Sending love and positivity to everyone staying at home during this health crisis. I hope some of you feel inspired to exercise at home and to stay healthy and in shape! pic.twitter.com/MtEo7Jpy6b — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 15, 2020

And some are crossing disciplines, like Goran Dragic, now a slo-mo soccer king:

Curry also offered up some wise words and a solid reminder of all the ways you too can help "flatten the curve".

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.