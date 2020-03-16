Rudy Gobert 'feeling a little better' after testing positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said on Sunday he is "feeling a little better" in a video updating his status since testing positive for coronavirus.

"I'm going to start by saying thank you to all the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy. It really means a lot," he said in a video posted on the NBA.com Twitter feed.

"As for myself, I've been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me."

0:10 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert jokingly touched reporters' microphones at a news conference, prior to testing positive for coronavirus (footage courtesy of KUTV)

Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after the Jazz and Thunder were set to tip-off in Oklahoma City.

He has since apologised for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.

0:32 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, has posted a video update on his condition

Jazz team-mate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell tested positive on Thursday.

In the video clip, Gobert asked viewers to wash their hands frequently and to avoid "making unnecessary contact with people."

"It's all about protecting yourself and the people around you," Gobert said.

"I wish I would have took this thing more seriously, and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe."

On Saturday, Gobert pledged to donate a total of $500,000 for arena employees in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as overall coronavirus relief in his home country of France.

