Coronavirus: Devin Booker pledges $100,000 towards relief efforts

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker pledged to donate $100,000 toward coronavirus relief efforts on Thursday.

Per AZCentral.com, Booker's donation will be matched by Phoenix Suns Charities.

Booker said on Thursday that he also intends to raise more money for relief efforts using a Twitch live stream.

.@DevinBook tips off Twitch fundraising campaign with $100,000 donation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.



"With countless people around the globe turning to streaming to get their mind off things, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time," Booker said in a statement.

"These are trying times that transcend basketball and I would like to call on everyone to be good team-mates as we deal with this challenge together."

Booker made a $2.5m commitment to Phoenix Suns Charities last season, pledging to donate $500,000 annually for five years. The 23-year-old is in the first season of a five-year $158m contract extension.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert's team-mate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive as have Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

