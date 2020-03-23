Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Coronavirus: Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban donate $500k for childcare

Monday 23 March 2020 07:29, UK

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pictured with team star Luka Doncic
Image: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pictured with team star Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell partnered with the team's foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sport battles the spread of COVID-19

Funds will be allocated to the frontline caregiving staff at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

The staff include inpatient intensivists, advanced practice practitioners, physicians, nurses, phlebotomists, sonographers, radiology technicians, transporters, lab technicians and pharmacists.

"We can't thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients' well-being before their own," Cuban said. "I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

"Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers," Doncic said. "They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honoured to help."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players have also tested positive.

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.