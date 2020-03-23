Coronavirus: Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban donate $500k for childcare

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell partnered with the team's foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds will be allocated to the frontline caregiving staff at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

The staff include inpatient intensivists, advanced practice practitioners, physicians, nurses, phlebotomists, sonographers, radiology technicians, transporters, lab technicians and pharmacists.

"We can't thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients' well-being before their own," Cuban said. "I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

Our players, @mcuban, @cyntmarshall and Coach Carlisle are teaming up!



They are going to purchase food from a local restaurant & have it delivered to the workers at mobile testing sites, ICU responders & emergency workers! #LetsBeatThis | #MavsSupportLocal — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 22, 2020

"Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers," Doncic said. "They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honoured to help."

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players have also tested positive.

