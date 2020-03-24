Please select your default edition
Coronavirus: Charles Barkley says he has tested negative

Tuesday 24 March 2020 07:44, UK

Charles Barkley addresses the media at a Philadelphia 76ers event

Inside The NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Barkley said on a March 12 edition of Inside that he was feeling under the weather and had been tested for coronavirus. He was sitting out a 48-hour quarantine advised by his doctors after seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms.

In a statement released by Turner Sports on behalf of Barkley on Monday, 1993 NBA MVP Barkley said: "I've received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support.

"You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your wellbeing."

Barkley shared with viewers on March 12 that he was awaiting test results for the virus that leads to COVID-19.

"I haven't been feeling great," Barkley said then. "I'm just kind of in limbo right now. I'm really hoping it was just a bug."

