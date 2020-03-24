Coronavirus: Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac commits to helping feed schoolkids

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to schoolkids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac says he is partnering with JUMP Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also announced that he'll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.

Head to my Instagram for full video with specifics about how you can get involved! S/o to an amazing church @jumpministries, commissioner District 5 @ReginaHillFL, and everyone who is working to combat the Corona virus! We’re doing it our way! “Covid-19 Ready, set, feed! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6H2GQM4qWs — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 22, 2020

"There's a great concern to those kids going hungry at this time. We don't want that to happen," Isaac said.

The breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, in line with social distancing mandates. Isaac says a nurse will be on-site for the pickups as well

Isaac also says there's a similar plan in place to assist those who are living in extended-stay hotels.

"We cannot just sit on our hands while this is going on," Isaac said.

Isaac was honoured by the Magic last year for his commitment to community involvement.

The Magic have pledged $2m to help arena workers displaced by the sports and entertainment shutdown, and Magic players Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic are among those who have offered financial help to that cause as well.

