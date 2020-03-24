Coronavirus: Kyrie Irving donates $323K to help provide meals

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is doing what he can to help families who are struggling to put meals on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Irving wrote that he is partnering with Feeding America and other organizations "to help marginalised communities get the food resources they require during this time," including donating $323,000 to Feeding America.

Lineage Logistics will match up to $200,000 in donations as well.

Irving is partnering with City Harvest and donating 250,000 meals across the New York area and is creating the Share a Meal campaign to help those communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.