Coronavirus: Kyrie Irving donates $323K to help provide meals

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is doing what he can to help families who are struggling to put meals on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.
In an Instagram post published on Monday, Irving wrote that he is partnering with Feeding America and other organizations "to help marginalised communities get the food resources they require during this time," including donating $323,000 to Feeding America.
Lineage Logistics will match up to $200,000 in donations as well.
Irving is partnering with City Harvest and donating 250,000 meals across the New York area and is creating the Share a Meal campaign to help those communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
