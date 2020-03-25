Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Coronavirus: How Steph Curry is staying in shape at home

Drew Shiller, NBC Sports Bay Area

Wednesday 25 March 2020 10:30, UK

Stephen Curry reacts after scoring during his return clash against the Raptors
Image: Stephen Curry reacts after scoring during his return clash against the Raptors

With the NBA season suspended because of the coronavirus, Steph Curry and the rest of his Warriors team-mates are not allowed to use Chase Center facilities.

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sport battles the spread of COVID-19

And as ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported last week, players are both not allowed to use team facilities or, as laid out in a memo sent out by the league, work out at any non-team practice or training facilities - essentially leaving players no choice but to attempt to work out at home as they, and the league, try to figure out what the next steps will be.

So what is Curry able to do to stay in shape?

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"He has got a fairly nice workout area there at his home," Brandon Payne, the two-time NBA MVP's personal trainer, said on Monday morning on Bay Arena radio station KNBR 680.

"He doesn't have a basketball court, but he has got stuff he can do outdoors. He has got a nice place where he can lift and do his strength work.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"He is a little bit ahead of the game, whereas some of these younger guys who are living in apartments and condos - they don't really have that luxury. So planning and trying to get stuff done for them is a little bit more challenging."

Ayesha Curry posted this to Instagram last week:

More on this story

And the picture below gives you an idea of the space in their backyard:

View this post on Instagram

THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt! 🖤

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

It is simply unprecedented that nobody knows when things will return to normal.

"They all have to find ways to maintain and stay active because when they come back, I have a feeling there is not gonna be any sort of a long lead-up (to a season restart)," Payne said.

Stephen Curry celebrates after making a golf trick shot in his house
Image: Stephen Curry celebrates after making a golf trick shot in his house - credit Instagram

"I have a feeling it is gonna be a pretty quick thing because we are so starved for sports - and so starved for entertainment - that there is going to be a little bit of pressure to kind of rush things back."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

How Steph Curry is staying in shape at home during coronavirus break originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area