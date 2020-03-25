Coronavirus: How Steph Curry is staying in shape at home

With the NBA season suspended because of the coronavirus, Steph Curry and the rest of his Warriors team-mates are not allowed to use Chase Center facilities.

And as ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported last week, players are both not allowed to use team facilities or, as laid out in a memo sent out by the league, work out at any non-team practice or training facilities - essentially leaving players no choice but to attempt to work out at home as they, and the league, try to figure out what the next steps will be.

So what is Curry able to do to stay in shape?

"He has got a fairly nice workout area there at his home," Brandon Payne, the two-time NBA MVP's personal trainer, said on Monday morning on Bay Arena radio station KNBR 680.

"He doesn't have a basketball court, but he has got stuff he can do outdoors. He has got a nice place where he can lift and do his strength work.

"He is a little bit ahead of the game, whereas some of these younger guys who are living in apartments and condos - they don't really have that luxury. So planning and trying to get stuff done for them is a little bit more challenging."

Ayesha Curry posted this to Instagram last week:

And the picture below gives you an idea of the space in their backyard:

It is simply unprecedented that nobody knows when things will return to normal.

"They all have to find ways to maintain and stay active because when they come back, I have a feeling there is not gonna be any sort of a long lead-up (to a season restart)," Payne said.

Image: Stephen Curry celebrates after making a golf trick shot in his house - credit Instagram

"I have a feeling it is gonna be a pretty quick thing because we are so starved for sports - and so starved for entertainment - that there is going to be a little bit of pressure to kind of rush things back."

How Steph Curry is staying in shape at home during coronavirus break originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area