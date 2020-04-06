Please select your default edition
NBA quiz: Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls

Watch 'The Last Dance', a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, on Netflix via your Sky Q box from April 20

Friday 3 April 2020 13:57, UK

Michael Jordan throws down a dunk in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals
Image: Michael Jordan throws down a dunk in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals

How much do you know about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, a turbulent campaign that bought them their sixth NBA championship of the 1990s?

Jordan's final season in Chicago brought down the curtain on the Bulls' dynasty, a spectacular run of success that yielded two title 'three-peats' - NBA title triumphs in 1991, 1992 and 1993 then, after Jordan returned from his two-year baseball journey, further championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The story of the Bulls' 1997-98 season will be told in a 10-part documentary series, 'The Last Dance', that premieres on April 20.

Sky subscribers with Netflix accounts can view the series via their Sky Q box.

Sky subscribers who do not have a Netflix account can upgrade to the Sky Ultimate TV package that includes access to Netflix.

To whet your appetite for 'The Last Dance', play our quiz and see how much you can recall about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

