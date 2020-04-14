Ovie Soko says Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan entering Hall of Fame together is so special

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan being honoured in the same Hall of Fame class is so special, says Ovie Soko.

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

The 2020 Hall of Fame class is really, really special because of what the three headline players - Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett - achieved in the NBA and what they did for the game. All three changed the game in a big-time way and have huge roles in the story of the NBA.

Every generation has star players who are adored by the fans when they are playing, but there are way fewer players who remain loved long after the ends of their careers. Kobe, 'KG' and Duncan are definitely the latter.

Of the 12 NBA championships won between 1999 and 2010, 10 were won by teams containing Bryant, Garnett or Duncan. That's pure domination.

All three were leaders on very, very good teams.

Tim Duncan was the NBA's 'Mr Fundamental' and he gained popularity and respect in a manner that was completely opposite to the other superstars of the 2000s. He was not a flashy scorer like Allen Iverson or a highlight-reel dunker like Vince Carter. At first glance, guys like Kobe and 'KG' would seem way more entertaining than him.

But when you take a closer look at his game you start to see how effective Duncan truly was. His play on those Spurs teams almost turned the game from a flashy, high-speed thing into a very fluid art that was not about how high you could jump. He broke the game down to a science.

While Bryant and Garnett jumped to the NBA straight from high school, Duncan showed the benefits of playing a full four year-career in college. When he arrived in the NBA, he was like a seasoned boxer who had a long amateur career and entered the professional ranks as a product who learned some tricks and been in tough situations.

Duncan was able to be effective immediately in the NBA because he had already been in some battles and had learned a lot in his four college years. That's something we see less and less today.

For a guy like Kevin Garnett, I've always felt that him winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics was really important. He went about things the right way, he was a hard-nosed guy who always played for the team and played with his heart.

If you were to teach young kids how best to approach a game (or if you were a coach wanting your players to prepare perfectly for a game), nobody set a better example than 'KG'. There are so many stories about him never taking plays off in practice or dominating scrimmages at USA camps. He went hard every single possession.

Garnett proved that if you persevere and do not take short cuts or days off, good things do happen. He was such a special player. He was never too big-time to do the dirty work. Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers described Garnett as a "superstar role player".

His leadership stemmed from that and he was a great leader from that standpoint. Duncan led like a four-year college guy. His approach to the game was very calculated, he was focused on being mentally prepared and the way you learn and develop.

Then you have Kobe whose leadership came from the 'Jordan School' with his insane work ethic. No one has more stories about how hard he drove himself and his team-mates. Bryant rightly gained respect from everyone around the league because of that.

What I find most interesting about this Hall of Fame class is that, when you look at inductees from previous years, you will see players who make you think, what if…? How many more MVPs and titles would Shaquille O'Neal have won with a different approach or better free-throw shooting? What if Allen Iverson had won a championship?

With this 2020 class or Bryant, Garnett and Duncan, you don't have any 'what ifs…?'.

All three guys fulfilled their potential to the max. They played the game to the fullest, got everything from their ability and approached it the right way, in their own way. They left their mark on the game and their mark on the franchises they played for. They influenced every basketball player to ever pick up a ball. The impact the three of them made, anybody who plays basketball is aware of their journeys.

Players whose careers have no 'what ifs' are exemplary and worth following in any respect. Copying anything from Bryant, Garnett or Duncan will definitely benefit you.

Kobe, 'KG' and Duncan's top career moments?

When the Spurs bounced back from losing the 2013 Finals to the Miami Heat to getting revenge over LeBron, Wade and company the following season. For me, that's a huge moment for Duncan because it added another chapter to his longevity. You can only attribute greatness to a player if they do it over a period of time. Duncan's fifth title came 15 years after his first!

Image: Duncan celebrates the Spurs title win in 2014

We see players have huge games or single seasons all the time. It's the consistency that makes guys special. Duncan won titles consistently over the course of his career and the 2014 triumph was the icing on the cake. At that point, all you can do is tip your hat to him.

Garnett winning the championship with Boston in 2008 was a magical moment, almost like a warrior getting his medal of honour. He had been in battles, he had been in the trenches and fought so hard over the course of his career.

Image: Garnett celebrates Boston's victory in 2008 NBA Finals

Once he got to Boston, he was rewarded for all of that. That Boston title win summed 'KG' up. His famous 'anything is possible' post-victory interview might sound a bit cliched to some but it remains so special.

Of the three players, picking a top moment for Kobe is the hardest - he had so many. For me, I will take his 60-point night to finish his career. I have tried to pick moments that I think sums up each player. Only Kobe could have done this in his final game. It was unbelievable.

No one expected it. Most players would be happy finishing their career with a 20 or 25-point night. Not Kobe! He said, 'how about 60?'

Ninety per cent of NBA players will never have a 60-point game in their career. At 37, Kobe iced the Utah Jazz with 60 points! At Staples! In his final game! Every superstar and their mother was in the building that night! Kobe always showed up in big games and I am sure that night meant a lot to him. What a way to say goodbye to the game!

It makes me smile just thinking about it.

