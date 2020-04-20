NBA quiz: Test your knowledge of the Los Angeles Lakers

How much do you know about the history of the Los Angeles Lakers and the individual achievements of their greatest players? Test your NBA knowledge with our quiz.

The Lakers are one of the NBA's most storied franchises with a long history of championship wins fuelled by some of the most iconic players ever to grace the league.

From Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in the late 1960s/early 1970s, through the 1980s 'Showtime' era of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to 2000s title 'three-peat' powered by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, the Lakers' commitment to winning has rarely been in doubt.

Now with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, another chapter of Lakers success beckoned until the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much do you know about the Lakers? Test your knowledge of the 'Purple and Gold' with our quiz.

