Baylor duo Jared Butler and MaCio Teague exploring NBA Draft but could return to college

Baylor's top two scorers are entering their names in the NBA Draft while keeping open their options to return to the Bears.

All-Big 12 guard Jared Butler plans to enter his name into the NBA Draft pool while keeping open his option to return to the Bears for his junior season.

Butler announced his intentions in a Twitter post on Monday, meaning the top two scorers from Baylor's 26-4 season are now exploring the draft.

The 6ft 3in Butler led the Bears with 16 points a game, which ranked third in the Big 12 Conference. He was second in the league with 2.57 made three-pointers per game.

Bears junior MaCio Teague, who was 10th in the Big 12 at 13.9 points a game, said last month that he was putting his name in the draft - while keeping open the possibility of returning to Baylor. He was a second-team All-Big 12 pick.

Before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bears were the Big 12 runner-ups and spent five weeks as the nation's No 1 team during a conference-record 23-game winning streak. They were No 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

"To my team-mates, this season was a special one, though it got cut short," Butler wrote in his tweet. There is no other group of men I would've taken this journey with. We are brothers for life."

