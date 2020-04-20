Please select your default edition
Andre Roberson close to Oklahoma City Thunder return after 27-month injury absence

Monday 20 April 2020 07:01, UK

Andre Roberson questions a call during an Oklahoma City Thunder game
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson is no stranger to waiting to get back on the court. And when the NBA does resume play following its pause because of the coronavirus, Roberson thinks he will be on the court soon after.

The defensive specialist hasn't played in more than two years after suffering a torn patellar tendon in January 2018, but on Friday he told the "Catching Up With The Family" podcast that he thinks his long-awaited return is near.

"I'm kinda past the rehab stage. I'm almost to the point where - I should be playing, honestly," Roberson said. "But I'm still taking it a day at a time until I get back into our medical staff's hands and get reevaluated.

"Just staying patient through it all and knowing that the light is right there at the end of the tunnel. It has definitely been a long journey and it's coming to an end."

The podcast is hosted by Roberson's former University of Colorado team-mate Nate Tomlinson, who is the Buffaloes' director of player development.

Roberson, 28, has been close to returning a couple of other times during his rehab, only to suffer setbacks.

He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2016-17, his last full season. He has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in his five-year career, starting 269 of his 295 games with the Thunder.

