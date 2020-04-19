Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, pays tribute to NBA legend on wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant has described her late husband Kobe as "my king" on what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant has described her late husband Kobe as "my king" in a post on social media, on what would have been the couple's wedding anniversary.

NBA legend Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 at the age of 41.

Their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was an aspiring basketball player, also died in the crash along with seven others.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the couple.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame later this year after being selected in the class of 2020.

Image: Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in January

The Los Angeles Lakers great was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion and the 2007-08 Most Valuable Player.

He also ranks fourth in NBA history in points, and was selected to the All-Defensive team 12 times.