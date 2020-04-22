Jalen Green's move to play in NBA G League is a game-changer, says Quentin Richardson

Jalen Green's decision play in the G League as part of the NBA's new Pathway Program is a game-changer, says former NBA player Quentin Richardson.

The 18-year-old Green announced he will join the G League on a new elite select team designed to accommodate and develop top young players. The program is focused on developing young elite players for the NBA but it focuses on more than basketball skills with a focus on life skills, game readiness and education. The new G League outfit will not be affiliated to any NBA team.

Image: Green soars for a spectacular dunk at the Slam Summer Classic

The Pathway Program adds a third option to opportunities available to elite high school players. Green and fellow Pathway Program signee Isaiah Todd could have chosen to play college basketball next season or head overseas to play professionally. Fellow young prospect LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton both played in Australia's National Basketball League this season.

Green has signed a one-year G League contract that ESPN report will pay him a minimum of $500,000 and will be offered a college scholarship opportunity if, at the end of the contract, he chooses not to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

2:03 Quentin Richardson feels that Jalen Green's signing will be a 'game-changer' for elite young players

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks player Quentin Richardson described the Pathway Program as a game-changing opportunity for young players.

"I feel like this a big-time game-changer. You are going to see a lot of the elite (high school) guys start to take this new route while still being able to get a college education. I don't see anything wrong with this plan.

"Adam Silver and our league do a great job in providing what is best for our players and fans. This is going to be a big deal for the G League, having a player like Green playing there will push up some TV ratings and crowds. It's a big deal for the NBA and for high school players."

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said: "We are thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen's calibre to the NBA G League. He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn't be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league.

"Jalen will learn from an NBA-calibre coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League."

In 2018, the G League announced in 2018 would offer ''select contracts'' to high school players who did not want to play college basketball but were not yet eligible for the NBA Draft.

None of those deals were ever executed for a variety of reasons - feedback the G League got included that players thought the $125,000 salary was too low, did not like not knowing where they would play, and the uncertainty of how they would be allocated to teams.

5:56 Jalen Green talks to Gametime about his move to the G League

On the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Green, along with agent Aaron Goodwin (who also represents Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan), had negotiated improved terms with the NBA.

In an interview with Dennis Scott on NBA TV, Green was asked about his reasons for signing with the G League.

"The thing that appeals to me most (about the G League opportunity) is preparing myself for the NBA. That's the ultimate goal - to get to the NBA. At the same time, I'm not missing out on school because (the program) is paying (for tuition)."

Green revealed the select team will be based in Los Angeles.

"I know that I will be in LA with a (newly-formed G League) team. One of my close friends, (fellow high school player) Isaiah Todd is going to be joining me.

"If you get an opportunity like this, take it. They are paying for your schooling so you can go back and finish that if that is a big thing for you. You are going to have training, all the tools in your backyard. It should be the best opportunity for any high school player chasing (an NBA career). We'll be playing with NBA players so we'll be challenged to improve our basketball IQ and work ethic and get stronger."

The 6ft 6in Green, who has previously stated his favourite NBA player is Kevin Durant, was also asked by Scott to describe his game.

"I wouldn't say my game is modelled after anybody, I am my own player, he said. I am a slasher, I get to the rim, I can shoot the three and I can handle the ball. I am a leader. Those are the main things. I think I have an all-around game."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.