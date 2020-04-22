WATCH & VOTE: Best dunk of NBA season

Rim rockers? Posterizations? Alley-oop jams? They're all here. What was the best dunk of the 2019-20 season to date? Watch 15 thunderous slams then have your say by voting in our poll.

There is nothing quite like a rim-shaking slam dunk to bring NBA fans to their feet.

From superstar players to blossoming rookies, throwing down a powerful two-handed jam, a super-athletic reverse or a spectacular showpiece slam on the break puts a player's name on the lips of fans all over the world.

We have selected 15 big-time dunks from the 2019-20 season to date featuring LeBron James, Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson and more.

Now it's up to you to watch the highlight reel and vote for your favourite play.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch all 15 monster jams then cast your vote in our poll below.

Will LeBron's soaring slam over Nemanja Bjelica earn your vote? How about Giannis Antetokounmpo's ultra-smooth spin and powerful flush against the Hornets? Or Aaron Gordon's slam following a self-assist off the backboard? Or Jaxson Hayes' vicious towering dunk against the Phoenix Suns?

The choice is yours. Only one can win. Vote now.

