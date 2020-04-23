Coronavirus: New York Knicks owner James Dolan recovers, donates plasma

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered from coronavirus and is now working to help others fighting the illness.

A team spokesperson told the New York Post and ESPN Dolan has donated blood to Duke University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health, and he plans to donate plasma at multiple medical facilities.

Scientists believe plasma from those who have recovered from coronavirus can be helpful when given to sick patients due to an increase in virus-fighting antibodies.

Dolan, 64, tested positive for coronavirus last month but reportedly never experienced severe symptoms. He recently tested negative.

He continued doing his job of running the Knicks and Madison Square Garden from home.

Multiple media outlets reported Dolan assured arena employees this week they would be paid through May 31, continuing an earlier pledge he would maintain their salaries through May 3.

According to New York City's website, more than 138,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, and nearly 10,000 deaths due to coronavirus had been confirmed with another 5,000 deaths listed as having the virus as the probable cause.

