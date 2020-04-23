Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Coronavirus: New York Knicks owner James Dolan recovers, donates plasma

Thursday 23 April 2020 06:55, UK

Jim Dolan also owns NHL franchise New York Rangers.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered from coronavirus and is now working to help others fighting the illness.

A team spokesperson told the New York Post and ESPN Dolan has donated blood to Duke University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health, and he plans to donate plasma at multiple medical facilities.

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sports battles the coronavirus pandemic

Scientists believe plasma from those who have recovered from coronavirus can be helpful when given to sick patients due to an increase in virus-fighting antibodies.

Dolan, 64, tested positive for coronavirus last month but reportedly never experienced severe symptoms. He recently tested negative.

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Bulls, on Netflix via your Sky Q box

He continued doing his job of running the Knicks and Madison Square Garden from home.

Multiple media outlets reported Dolan assured arena employees this week they would be paid through May 31, continuing an earlier pledge he would maintain their salaries through May 3.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

According to New York City's website, more than 138,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, and nearly 10,000 deaths due to coronavirus had been confirmed with another 5,000 deaths listed as having the virus as the probable cause.

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here