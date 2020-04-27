Thibaut Courtois says The Last Dance will allow young fans to appreciate Michael Jordan even more

Thibaut Courtois faced off with Atlanta Hawks high-flying forward John Collins on NBA 2K20 Sundays, with The Last Dance and Michael Jordan's legacy top of their agenda.

Jordan was the pair's topic of choice after Courtois selected the all-time Chicago Bulls line-up for Sunday night's 2K match-up.

Collins countered with an all-time Los Angeles Lakers starting five that included Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Their in-game chat inevitably focused on Jordan, the Bulls and The Last Dance, the 10-part Netflix documentary currently available to watch across various platforms including Sky Q.

"I feel like guys in the NBA have a different level of respect for Michael Jordan," Collins said. "A lot of people have an understanding of his talent and how great he was. It was generational. It doesn't matter what generation you put him in, he is still going to be elite.

"The Last Dance documentary is going to open up a lot of eyes (to Jordan), especially to a younger audience, to let them see how influential he was on the game.

"I feel LeBron is the only one who can catch Jordan, but he still has stuff to do. You have got to go with MJ,"

"While LeBron is still playing, it is difficult to compare him with someone (in Jordan) who has already retired," Courtois said. "Maybe he wins another one or two rings with the Lakers. He still has some work to do.

"Seeing the first episodes of The Last Dance, it is impressive to see the footage and, for the younger generation who couldn't see him play live, a chance to really appreciate him."

Under Courtois' control, Jordan suffered a rare heavy loss, with Collins' Lakers rolling to an emphatic 86-65 2K20 victory over the Real Madrid goalkeeper's all-time Bulls squad.

