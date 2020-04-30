LeBron James to host virtual high school graduation event

LeBron James, whose passion for education led him to found an elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, is now showing his appreciation for the high school class of 2020.

James is putting together an all-star event to honour and celebrate 2020's students, whose graduation season has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, ''Graduate Together: America Honours the High School Class of 2020,'' will air simultaneously across multiple US television networks on May 16.

Image: An inspirational mural at the I Promise school founded by LeBron James

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

''I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that spoke to kids in a different way. These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair,'' James said in a statement to The Associated Press.

''I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special.''

'Graduate Together' was curated by high school students, educators and the American Federation of Teachers. It will feature commencement speeches, performances and more. It will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan 'Bmike' Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.

