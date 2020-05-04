Kevin Durant injury return not ruled out by Brooklyn Nets' GM Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is not ruling out Kevin Durant's return if the NBA season resumes.

Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has given Durant nearly two extra months of recuperating time in his recovery from last June's ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant suffered the serious injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Nets as a free agent in July.

With Durant's recuperation period closing in on 11 months and a possible resumption date still weeks away, the question of a return this season is at least becoming a plausible scenario.

Image: Sean Marks, GM of the Brooklyn Nets, speaks to the media

"That's a $110m question," Marks told Newshub of his native New Zealand. "In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot.

"He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

1:18 Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals three minutes into the second quarter after suffering an Achilles injury

"When you've got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we're never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he'll be 100 per cent when he gets on the court.

"I can tell you this though - before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that's a good thing."

Durant signed a four-year, $164m contract to help bolster the Nets, who are aiming to be a top-flight Eastern Conference contender.

Prior to the season, Durant expressed to the club's fans not to expect to see him on the court this season.

1:38 Kevin Durant poured in 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a series-clinching 129-110 Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 playoffs

The 31-year-old Durant is a 10-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ in his 12 on-court seasons. The small forward was NBA MVP in 2013-14 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant has averaged 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 career games. He was the No 2 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft and that franchise moved to Oklahoma City after a debut season in which Durant won NBA Rookie of the Year honours.

Image: Durant and Kyrie Irving share a joke on the Brooklyn bench

The Nets also signed guard Kyrie Irving to a four-year, $136m deal last summer and he played in just 20 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Brooklyn were 30-34 when the season was postponed and Marks said the organisation is preparing for numerous scenarios in case of a restart.

"Nobody quite knows what the new normal will be," Marks told Newshub. "The new normal we were predicting a week ago is vastly different to the one we're predicting right now... things are changing so quickly."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here