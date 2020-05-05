Steve Kerr says he had greatest coaching apprenticeship playing for Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr said playing under Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich was the greatest apprenticeship in learning how to be an NBA coach.

The sharpshooting Kerr was a role player under Jackson for the Chicago Bulls for five seasons during their 1990s championship dynasty, winning three NBA titles, including 1997-98's Last Dance.

In the 1998-99 season, he moved to the San Antonio Spurs and enjoyed more championship success playing for Gregg Popovich as he contributed to title triumphs in 1999 and 2003.

"I feel like I got the greatest apprenticeship in learning how to be a coach that anybody could ever have," Kerr told Ernie Johnson in an NBA Together interview.

After retiring in 2003, Kerr worked as a TV commentator (for TNT) and a general manager (for the Phoenix Suns) before becoming head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014. He has guided the Warriors to three NBA championships and a record 73-win regular season. He was named NBA coach of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

Kerr told Johnson about the influence Jackson and Popovich had on his approach to coaching the Warriors.

"What you have to figure out as a coach is: what is your style? Who are you? How do you want practice to look and feel? What are the players going to feel when they come to the facility every day?" he said.

"All that matters because it all helps to determine the culture of the team and vibe around the team.

"In that regard, Phil (Jackson) and 'Pop' (Gregg Popovich) were huge influences for me. They were incredibly authentic to themselves and their own life history. They presented themselves in such an authentic way.

"You knew as a player they loved you but you knew you didn't want to cross the line because they were in charge. You were a little bit afraid of both of them."

