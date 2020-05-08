Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts hacked, say Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked on Thursday and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's brother and the player's representatives.

More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo's feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP.

The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players including Stephen Curry and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

4:50 Take a look at the best plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks from the 2019-20 NBA season

''Giannis' twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!'' Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. ''He genuinely apologises for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!''

The tweets weren't up for long before disappearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo's account.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet on Thursday night confirming that his account was hacked. Antetokounmpo said he felt ''terrible'' for the players who ''were included in the malicious and untrue tweets.''

''The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!'' Antetokounmpo tweeted.

The Bucks said in a statement that an investigation is underway. Octagon, Antetokounmpo's agency, also confirmed the hacking.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.