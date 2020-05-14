Heatcheck: How will the Golden State Warriors approach the 2020 Draft?

With a high pick guaranteed in the 2020 Draft, will the Golden State Warriors take a top prospect or package their pick in a trade for a superstar player?

The Warriors' current campaign was derailed as far back as last season's NBA Finals where two of their superstars - Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant - were struck down by long-term injuries. Durant then left to join the Brooklyn Nets and, when the 2019-20 season got underway, franchise star Stephen Curry broke his hand four games in against the Phoenix Suns.

As a result, the Warriors sit rock bottom of the Western Conference with the NBA's worst record (15-50). The benefit of this nightmare season is they will receive a high pick in the 2020 Draft.

On this week's episode of Heatcheck, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey discussed how the Warriors should use their upcoming draft pick. Are they better served using it to acquire a top prospect like James Wiseman or Obi Toppin or should they package the pick in a blockbuster trade offer to bring a big-name superstar to the Bay Area?

"What I would do with that pick depends on one man and one man alone. That man is Giannis Antetokounmpo and it depends on whether he tells the Milwaukee Bucks he wants to leave or stay with them. If I can trade for Giannis, I'm going all-in and trading for Giannis," said Mooncey.

"But, being rational, do I think the Bucks are going to give up the best player in the world in exchange for a draft pick and Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green? I feel If they were to trade Giannis, they can get a much better return than that. Yes, LaMelo Ball is extremely talented but none of the players in this Draft stand out like a LeBron or a Zion. For the Warriors, if you can trade for Giannis, you trade for Giannis.

"But if you don't, you go back and look at the model of the most successful team of the last 20 years. In the 1996-97 season, the San Antonio Spurs - with their best player David Robinson out with injury - tanked the season and acquired a high draft pick [and they took] Tim Duncan [in the 1997 Draft]. That is what enabled them to build such a long-lasting dynasty.

Image: Potential No 1 pick James Wiseman in NCAA action for Memphis

"The NBA is not full of big threes anymore. It's full of duos. A duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is pretty elite. If you add a No 1 Draft pick to that, you could add in a big man like James Wiseman who provides what the Warriors are missing at the five-spot. You then have a pretty scary starting five where Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would not need to do too much, just play defense, get the rebounds and keep things moving for the other three guys.

"On the other side of that, they could take a player like LaMelo Ball and build for the next 20 years. They could have him with the ball in his hands and Curry playing more off-ball.

Image: LaMelo Ball attacks the basket for the Illawarra Hawks

"I don't think the Warriors can lose in this situation, whatever direction they choose to go in."

Soko agreed that, if Antetokounmpo becomes available, acquiring him will be Golden State's top priority. But if the Warriors choose to keep their pick, the London Lions star believes Dayton big man Obi Toppin could be the player they select.

Image: Obi Toppin in action for the Dayton Flyers

"The Giannis thing is a no-brainer. If you can go for Giannis, there isn't a team in the NBA that wouldn't try to get him. If that is an option that is actually on the table, that's what the Warriors will try and go for," Soko said.

"But I think Toppin is interesting. I think Wiseman is looked at as a bigger prospect but Toppin would come in with a higher work rate and more to prove. To go into that Warriors system, I'm sure someone like Draymond Green would take him under his wing. Toppin could thrive in that system and players like Curry and Thompson would make him an even better player."

Mooncey praised Toppin's game but noted he won't fill the Warriors' biggest need - size at the center position.

"The only thing with Toppin is that he plays the same position as Green. I see him coming into the NBA and developing into a prime Shawn Marion or Green at his best. He could reach that level," he said.

"But I feel [in the Draft] that the Warriors are going to have to pick based on what they need. And what they need is someone who brings size, can set screens for Curry and Thompson to get around and grab those boards. They don't really have the money to spend to get a five-man in and Green playing the five isn't going to run with his game deteriorating like it is."

"I think you can bring Toppin in and play him comfortably behind Green," countered Soko. "That wouldn't put too much pressure on him immediately. You could then still get a five-man who is that big body. [That player] won't be as talented as Wiseman or a guy who you throw the ball into to score, but that is not how the Warriors play anyway. They just need a five-man who can set screens and read passes. I definitely feel there are enough big men available who can give them that size and set those screens.

"Toppin is an interesting look for the Warriors."

