Michael Jordan memories: Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Gordon share their stories

With The Last Dance documentary building to its conclusion, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Gordon, Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker share their favourite Michael Jordan memories.

As today's current stars attest, the influence of Michael Jordan and the legacy on the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty can still be felt around the modern-day NBA.

The story of Jordan and the Bulls' six NBA championship win in the 1990s continues on May 18 (from 8am UK time) when episodes nine and 10 are released. You can watch on Netflix via your Sky Q box.

1:30 Relive the moment Michael Jordan sealed the Chicago Bulls' sixth NBA title with 'The Last Shot'

What better way to whet your appetite for the concluding episodes of The Last Dance than by hearing memories of Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls from current NBA players?

Dinwiddie: Everybody wants to be perfect like Mike

0:43 Brooklyn Nets guard shares his thoughts on the NBA legacy of Michael Jordan

The thing I remember is just the icon that [Jordan] is. Everybody wants to 'Be Like Mike'.

Heroism in a sense. Everybody wants to have the shoes like Mike. Everybody wants to be 6-0 [in Finals] like Mike. Everybody, in a sense, wants to be perfect like Mike.

I was born in 1993 so I caught his last peak years. That was the vibe that I remember.

Gordon: Jordan gave me the confidence to pursue my dreams

0:37 Orlando Magic Aaron Gordon recounts his first meeting with Michael Jordan

One of my best MJ memories? It was at Barclays Center which had just opened up. We were doing the Jordan Brand exhibition game, the All-Star Game for the best high school kids in America.

They took everybody from the exhibition and sat us in a room… MJ walked in, it was amazing. We did [a] question and answer [session]. One of the questions I asked him was, 'MJ, you don't ever doubt yourself?' and he said, 'I know who I am and know what I do, why would I ever doubt myself?'

That gave me the confidence to continue to chase my dreams and pursue my craft.

Covington: No better player to emulate than Pippen

0:52 Houston Rockets small forward Robert Covington explains why he grew up idolising Scottie Pippen

My favourite player growing up was Scottie Pippen. He's part of the reason I wear No 33. He is one of the people who does all the good things, all the dirty work.

He is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. I always looked up to a guy like him because he could do a little bit of everything.

You can't have a greater person to build your game around than Scottie Pippen.

Klay recalls childhood encounter with MJ

0:53 Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson recalls his favourite Michael Jordan moments

I don't remember much from that night. It was 1997 or 1998, one of the last championships that Chicago team won together.

I do remember the hype and hysteria that came with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. I remember my dad taking us to the back, waiting in the tunnel. We wanted to see Scottie and Michael so badly. I don't think I said a word.

The fact that I was able to be there and meet the legend himself was so motivating for me. I was able to tell all my friends about it when I went to school.

I will forever cherish that memory and I can always tell my peers I was able to meet Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play - it was a honour and something I'll never forget.

Kemba: I emulated MJ as a kid and ended up playing for him

1:10 Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kemba Walker recalls his favourite Michael Jordan moments

I looked up to MJ when I was a young kid. I used to go to the park and be there alone, go up and down the court and try to hit last-second shots, trying to make as many as I could because that's what MJ did. He made last-second shots, he made tough shots, he made game-winners. I wanted to do that.

He changed the game. He is one of the main reasons a lot of [current players] wanted to play the game growing up. He was super-fun to watch, super-competitive and he flew - truly amazing.

He also changed my life on draft night. Never in a million years did I think I would be playing for MJ and have a relationship with him [in Charlotte]. But I did. He was like my big brother.

I appreciate him and I am very grateful to him for what he has done for me and my family and how he helped me progress through my career.

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls on Netflix via your Sky Q box - episodes 9 and 10 available on May 18 at 8am

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here