Patrick Ewing: New York Knicks legend recovering from COVID-19 at home

NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the New York Knicks in the NBA and now coaches his college team Georgetown, announced on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

His son Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter on Monday that his father was doing fine after receiving treatment - and thanked the doctors and nurses who had looked after him during his hospital stay.

He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

"My father is now home and getting better," Ewing Jr. wrote.

"We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

"I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."

As a player, the seven-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men's basketball championship and reach two other title games.

After he was taken with the No 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft, he went on to lead New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Having played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks, Ewing retired and spent 15 years as an assistant or associate coach with four pro teams.

In April 2017, he returned to Georgetown for his first job as a head coach at any level.