Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Eight-year veteran Jon Leuer announces NBA retirement

Monday 25 May 2020 07:08, UK

Jon Leuer in action for the Detroit Pistons
Image: Jon Leuer in action for the Detroit Pistons

Forward Jon Leuer announced his retirement on Sunday after eight NBA seasons.

The 31-year-old Leuer didn't play in the 2019-20 season after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in July.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Leuer made his announcement on his Instagram account. "I love the game of basketball," Leuer wrote. "I still want to play, but I know deep down it's not the right decision for my health anymore.

The past three years I've dealt with a number of injuries, including two that kept me out this whole season. "It has taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I'm truly at peace with my decision to officially retire."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The 6ft 10in Leuer played in just eight games in 2017-18 for the Detroit Pistons due to a season-ending ankle injury. The following summer, he underwent surgery on his right knee.

Leuer averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 377 games (80 starts) with the Bucks (2011-12), Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-13), Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15), Phoenix Suns (2015-16) and Pistons (2016-19).

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Leuer averaged a career-best 10.2 points in 75 games (34 starts) for the Pistons in 2016-17.

More on this story

Prior to his NBA career, Leuer starred at Wisconsin and was a first-team All-Big-Ten selection in 2010-11 when he averaged 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.

He was a second-round draft pick (No 40 overall) in 2011 by the Bucks.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here