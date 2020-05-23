Steph Curry ready for NBA to return if coronavirus conditions can be met

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry says he is "absolutely" ready to return to the court but that it "would be tough" to play against an opponent who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 2019-20 NBA season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, with the league targeting a resumption in mid-July.

Players are already permitted to work out in isolation at their team's facilities and the NBA is expected to release guidelines for an expansion to training plans on June 1.

When asked if he was ready to return, Curry said: "Absolutely. I think yes. I think we've had so many conversations and they're going to continue, to unfold as more information comes out, as everybody understands how to do it safely, as best you can."

However, Curry said a return has to "make sense" and was clear in his response about potentially playing against an opponent who had previously returned a positive test.

"Boy, that would be tough," said the three-time NBA champion. "If that is a real scenario, if you try to play and there is no vaccine, there's no way to really guarantee nobody's going to get it.

"I think you're at a place where everybody says, 'yeah, we're ready to play,' and then they know what they're committing to. And if not, if it doesn't make sense, then you won't see a ball bounce."