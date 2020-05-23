NBA in talks with Disney about July season restart in Florida

The NBA has confirmed that talks are underway with Disney about hosting games at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with the Walt Disney Company about a possible late-July restart to the season, which was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bass said: "It would be a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

0:40 Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry is ready to return to the court but accepts all players will have to agree that it is safe.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on May 12 he wanted to decide within "two to four weeks" whether the NBA would attempt to resume the season that was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, Silver and owners reached agreement on the preference of a "campus environment" for the health and safety of the players and teams, as well as the general public.

The concept of a resort setting - the type of location that would allow all NBA teams to be housed in a controlled environment - was floated first in late March when Silver called upon teams to submit all ideas for an eventual return, with the Bahamas also mentioned as a possibility.

