Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry expects NBA resumption vote next week, games in Orlando to follow

Friday 29 May 2020 07:05, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks face the Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry says that, following the NBA Board of Governors call scheduled on Friday, he expects a vote "early next week" before moving toward playoff games being played in Orlando in July.

WATCH NOW: Heatcheck - May 26

WATCH NOW: Heatcheck - May 26

ICYMI - join Ovie, Mo and Jaydee for the latest edition of Sky Sports Heatcheck

"I think at the end of the day, we'll be in Orlando at Disney," Lasry said on Thursday in an interview on CNBC. "The question is going to be will we have all 30 teams there, or will we have 24; whatever the number will end up being. But hopefully, by the middle of July, we start playing again."

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry addresses the media
Image: Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry addresses the media

To be determined is whether the NBA will resume the regular season or skip to the playoffs. A play-in tournament to determine the final spots in each conference could be held, and has support from players including Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Lillard said he wouldn't play if the Blazers returned for regular-season games but didn't have a shot at the playoffs.

Lasry told CNBC the expectation for Friday's call was to receive a number of options for returning to practice and how to proceed with the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Lasry said a final decision on those options is not likely on Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that commissioner Adam Silver informed NBA general managers on a conference call that no vote would be taken on Friday, adding talks would extend into the weekend.

The NBA hiatus began on March 11, when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

More on this story

NBA Retro on Sky Sports

NBA Retro on Sky Sports

Watch classic NBA games on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

A typical timeline of the NBA season would involve the conference finals before the NBA Finals, which began May 30 last season.

Delaying the start of the playoffs during the hiatus also led the league to postpone the NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Scouting Combine and NBA Draft.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here