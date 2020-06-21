LA Clippers will sign center Joakim Noah for remainder of season - reports

The LA Clippers will sign center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Saturday.

The 35-year-old veteran signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers two days before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to shut down on March 11.

Every player on a 10-day contract when the league shut down is now a free agent, by league rules, and the Clippers will re-sign Noah for the restart in Orlando.

Noah hasn't played in the NBA this season. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Image: Joakim Noah and Luol Deng in action for the Chicago Bulls in December 2012

The 6ft 11in, 230lb Noah spent his first nine seasons (2007-16) with the Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season.

Noah also spent part of two seasons with the New York Knicks during his 12 NBA seasons.

Image: Noah in action for the New York Knicks in December 2017

He has averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 667 career games (512 starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The Clippers were 44-20 and in second place in the Western Conference at the time of the hiatus. They are part of the NBA's planned 22-team restart in Orlando, Flordia, scheduled for late July.

