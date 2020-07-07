New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram 'not very confident' about NBA restart

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram has become the latest NBA star to express doubts over the league's restart plans.

The Pelicans are due to travel to Orlando on Wednesday but Ingram isn't sure the season will be completed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not that confident about that, it looks like everything is going through with Orlando," Ingram said.

"New cases are coming up, different things are happening. I'm not very confident, but they've got us going to Orlando so we'll see."

The Pelicans, who are set to resume the season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz, have looked to strengthen their squad ahead of the return as free agent guard Sindarius Thornwell has signed for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Image: Lonzo Ball believes the NBA is entering uncharted territory as it attempts to complete the season

Thornwell's signing came on the same day the club announced that forward Darius Miller won't travel to Orlando for the resumption of the season due to an ongoing Achilles injury.

Ball: There are still a lot of question marks

Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball also made his reservations known on Monday, insisting the attempts to restart the league season at the end of July remain something of an unknown.

"I think it's going to be a day-by-day thing," Ball said.

"Obviously nothing is going to be perfect. This is something that's never been done before. There's still a lot of question marks. Like I said, I think it's going to be day-by-day.

"As long as we try to (abide) by the rules, I think that's going to help get us through the season. I can't really tell you whether it's going to work or not. I don't know how I feel about it, I'm just happy to see my teammates and at least be out there as a team trying to win for the organisation."