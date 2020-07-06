Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings close training facilities after receiving coronavirus test results

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have closed their practice facilities after receiving coronavirus test results, according to reports.

It is not yet clear whether a Milwaukee player, or multiple players, have tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN reported the team received the results on Friday - the day after the NBA had confirmed there have been 25 positive tests across the league during the first eight days of testing.

The Kings shut down their facility after receiving a positive coronavirus test within the team's travelling party, according to The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat all recently closed their workout venues due to positive tests.

According to Sunday's reports, the Bucks and Kings will not reopen their facilities before travelling to Orlando.

Image: The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to resume their season against the San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento is set to leave on Wednesday, while Milwaukee is expected to depart on Thursday.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) are scheduled to resume their season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

The Kings (28-36) are also scheduled to play that day against the San Antonio Spurs.