Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings close training facilities after receiving coronavirus test results

The Bucks resume their season against the Boston Celtics on July 31, while the Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs the same day

Reuters

Monday 6 July 2020 06:57, UK

A general view of Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, training facility for the Milwaukee Bucks
Image: The Milwaukee Bucks are due to leave for Orlando on Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have closed their practice facilities after receiving coronavirus test results, according to reports.

It is not yet clear whether a Milwaukee player, or multiple players, have tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN reported the team received the results on Friday - the day after the NBA had confirmed there have been 25 positive tests across the league during the first eight days of testing.

The Kings shut down their facility after receiving a positive coronavirus test within the team's travelling party, according to The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat all recently closed their workout venues due to positive tests.

According to Sunday's reports, the Bucks and Kings will not reopen their facilities before travelling to Orlando.

Luke Walton offers some instructions to Kings guard Buddy Hield
Image: The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to resume their season against the San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento is set to leave on Wednesday, while Milwaukee is expected to depart on Thursday.

More on this story

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) are scheduled to resume their season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

The Kings (28-36) are also scheduled to play that day against the San Antonio Spurs.

Super 6: Three on the spin for Man Utd

Super 6: Three on the spin for Man Utd

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.