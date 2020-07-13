Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Westbrook: "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my team-mates when I am cleared"

Monday 13 July 2020 18:09, UK

Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets looks on during a game against the Utah Jazz
Image: Russell Westbrook says he is 'feeling well' despite having tested positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has confirmed he is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Westbrook and fellow All-Star James Harden had been notable absentees as the Rockets arrived in Orlando, Florida for the NBA's resumption later this month.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," Westbrook said on Monday in a statement released on social media.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my team-mates when I am cleared.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus serious. Be safe. Mask up!"

More to follow...

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here