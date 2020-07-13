Restart routines underway for all 22 NBA teams at Disney

Full-scale team practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex have begun.

Nikola Vucevic had to raise his voice a bit to answer a question. He had just walked off the court after the first Orlando Magic practice of the restart, and some of his team-mates remained on the floor while engaged in a loud and enthusiastic shooting contest.

After four months, basketball was truly back.

Full-scale practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex have begun, with the Magic - the first team to get into the campus last week - becoming the first team formally back on the floor.

0:56 Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and their Orlando Magic team-mates hit the practice court for the first time since arriving at the Disney campus

By last Thursday, all 22 teams participating in the restart were checked into their hotel and beginning their isolation from the rest of the world.

By Saturday, all teams had practiced at least once.

"It is great to be back after four months," Vucevic said. "We all missed it."

The last eight teams arrived at the campus on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers among them. Lakers forward LeBron James lamented saying farewell to his family, and 76ers forward Joel Embiid - who raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he said he was not a big fan of the idea of restarting the season in a bubble - showed up for his team's flight in what appeared to be a full hazmat suit.

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

"Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Hated to leave the #JamesGang," James posted on Twitter.

Another last-day arrival at the Disney campus was the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors, who boarded buses for the two-hour drive from Naples, Florida - they had been there for about two weeks, training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers - for the trip to the bubble. The buses were specially wrapped for the occasion, with the Raptors logo and the words Black Lives Matter displayed on the sides.

Brooklyn, Utah, Washington and Phoenix all practiced on Thursday, along with the Magic. Denver were originally scheduled to, then pushed back their opening session to Friday. By Saturday, practices were constant - 22 teams working out at various times in a window spanning 13-and-a-half hours and spread out across seven different facilities.

Exhibition games begin on July 22. Games restart again for real on July 30.

0:54 Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and their Philadelphia 76ers team-mates take to the practice court for the first time inside the Orlando bubble

"It just felt good to be back on the floor," said Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over for Kenny Atkinson less than a week before the March 11 suspension of the season because of the coronavirus. "I think that was the most exciting thing. We got a little conditioning underneath us. Didn't go too hard after the quarantine, wanted to get guys to just run up and down a little bit and feel the ball again."

Teams, for the most part, had to wait two days after arriving before they could get on the practice floor. Many players have passed the time with video games. Miami center Meyers Leonard, with the Heat not practicing for the first time until Friday, gave fans glimpses of everything from his gaming set-up to his room service order for his first dinner at Disney - replete with lobster bisque, a burger, chicken strips and some Coors Light to wash it all down.

4:28 Take a look at Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks team-mates in their first full practice since arriving at the NBA's restart bubble in Orlando

The food has been a big talking point so far, especially after a handful of players turned to social media to share what got portrayed as less-than-superb meals during the brief quarantine period.

"For the most part, everything has been pretty good in my opinion," Nets guard Joe Harris said. "They have done a good job taking care of us and making sure to accommodate us in every area as much as possible."

0:32 LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their Lakers team-mates have had their first practice since arriving in the NBA's Orlando bubble (this video has no audio)

Learning the campus has been another key for the first few days, and that process likely will continue for a while since teams will be using all sorts of different facilities while getting back into the practice routine.

"We have to make the best out of it," Vucevic said. "You know, this is our job. We are going to try to make the best out of it. I really think the NBA did the best they could to make this as good as they can for us. And once we start playing, you are not going to be thinking about the little things."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here