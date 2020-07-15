WATCH NOW: Sky Sports Heatcheck - July 14

Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong joins Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck - watch now

All 22 teams have entered the NBA's campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando and the countdown to the July 30 NBA restart has truly begun.

Western Conference leaders the Los Angeles Lakers have already had some adversity to deal with after back-up guard Rajon Rondo was ruled out for 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb. What impact will Rondo's absence have on LeBron James' workload?

The New Orleans Pelicans have shared clips of a fit and firing Zion Williamson from their initial practices inside the bubble. The 2019 No 1 overall draft picks appears certain to thrive in the bubble. What other young stars are set to make a big impact? Ovie and Mo will consider if Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and many others can do just that.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers enter the bubble with much to prove. While their talent is unquestionable, they have been maddeningly inconsistent throughout the 2019-20 season. Will the season restart be a make or break point for the team? What would playoff disappointment mean for the superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?

And with the NBA schedule for the seeding games announced, the guys will take a look at the key games you can watch live on Sky Sports from July 30, including Clippers @ Lakers on opening night.

