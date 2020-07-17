Please select your default edition
Coronavirus: Eric Bledsoe away from Milwaukee Bucks due to positive test

Friday 17 July 2020 07:43, UK

Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks
Image: Eric Bledsoe in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe is away from the team after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Yahoo Sports first reported the news, and Bledsoe later confirmed his positive test to ESPN.

"I tested positive for COVID-19," Bledsoe said, according to ESPN. "I am asymptomatic and feeling fine. Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my team-mates in Orlando."

The Bucks closed down their practice facility on July 5 after receiving word of a positive test. The franchise never identified whether it was a player, coach or staff member.

Milwaukee travelled to Orlando on July 9.

Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Shabazz Napier of the Minnesota Timberwolves 0:19
Eric Bledsoe set up Khris Middleton with a lovely behind-the-back pass in Minnesota

Once Bledsoe makes the trip to central Florida, he will have to quarantine for two days and pass multiple tests before he can be cleared to join the team for workouts.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) restart the season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

Bledsoe is one of Milwaukee's top players. He is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 56 games this season.

