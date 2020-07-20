Kemba Walker tells Boston Celtics fans status of his left knee is 'trending upwards'

The status of Kemba Walker's left knee has been a hot topic of discussion around the NBA, so the Boston Celtics' All-Star point guard addressed the issue himself.

The main message that he wanted to get across to Celtics fans was not to worry.

During a post-practice Zoom teleconference with the media, Walker confirmed that he felt some pain return to the side of his left knee upon returning to practice, which prompted the team to take a cautious approach with his activity over the past week. However, the nine-year veteran also spoke optimistically about his progress and believes that he will be back in the full swing of things soon.

"I'm feeling good," he insisted. "It's really just taking one day at a time right now, just being smart, being cautious for the most part. I don't want to have any setbacks or anything like that, so just taking it slow. But I'll be back in time for when things get real, for sure."

Walker's knee soreness initially became an issue in January, and it caused him to miss 10 games over two months before the NBA suspended its season in mid-March. When the team returned to action last week in Orlando, so did his soreness. In response, the team put him on a one-day on, one-day off plan in order to get him up to speed safely.

Last Thursday, for example, was an on-day for Walker, so he went through a couple of portions of the team's practice, which coach Brad Stevens described as a light session for the entire group.

3:12 Isiah Thomas says Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown's leadership is driving the Celtics to their current success

These practice sessions are held privately, so no one can see exactly how Walker is looking, but team-mate Enes Kanter provided some promising insight earlier this week.

"For Kemba, it's like riding a bike," Kanter told NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg. "Once he is out there, he is going to get everybody rolling. He is going to make himself better, he is going to make everybody else better around him. The Celtics fans should not be so worried about him.

"It's Kemba Walker. He looks really good to me. He looks in really good shape, very lean. He didn't lose any touch or whatever. To me, it's Kemba. He's an All-Star, superstar. Obviously, he knows how to play basketball. Once he gets out there, he is going to get himself going. What has impressed me about him so much is his leadership. Sometimes you are sidelined, but he is still talking, still communicating, still with a smile."

Deep down, Walker admits that it is frustrating not being able to approach things at full-throttle right now, but he also understands the bigger picture at stake.

"This is not normal for me being out like this," said Walker, who had missed just six games in his previous four seasons combined. "But this is just the smart way to go about things because I want to be at my best for my team-mates and this organisation when that regular season comes around, and most definitely in the playoffs.

"I'm not really concerned much, honestly, because I think I'm trending upwards, and I'm getting better, and I'm getting closer to my return. I'm fine. I'll be back better than ever."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.